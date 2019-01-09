SEI Investments (SEIC) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $68.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut SEI Investments from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of SEIC stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.96. 655,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,223. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $42.27 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $408.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, Director Dennis Mcgonigle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $774,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592,034 shares in the company, valued at $30,566,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $237,357.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,223 shares of company stock worth $27,124,902 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $2,737,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 313,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,270 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 826.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 470,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,769,000 after purchasing an additional 420,015 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 646,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.9% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 465,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 34,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

