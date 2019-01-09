Seneca Growth Capital VCT PLC (HYG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 10th

Seneca Growth Capital VCT PLC (LON:HYG) declared a dividend on Friday, December 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 21.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON HYG opened at GBX 60 ($0.78) on Wednesday. Seneca Growth Capital VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 51.45 ($0.67).
Seneca Growth Capital VCT Company Profile
Hygea vct plc is a venture capital trust. The Company’s objective is to develop a portfolio of unquoted and quoted MedTech companies conforming to the Company’s investment template in order to generate capital growth over the long-term. The Company intends that approximately 80% of the Company’s assets will be invested in qualifying holdings, with the remainder held in cash and money market securities.
