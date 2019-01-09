Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sequential Brands Group Inc. is a licensing and brand management company focused on promoting, marketing and licensing a portfolio of consumer brands. The Company’s brands include William Rast(R) and People’s Liberation(R). It licenses its brands with respect to a broad range of products, including apparel, eyewear, footwear and fashion accessories, including handbags, watches and luggage. Sequential Brands Group Inc., formerly known as People’s Liberation, Inc., is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California. “

Get Sequential Brands Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

SQBG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. 10,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Sequential Brands Group has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $59.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.31.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 101.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $40.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sequential Brands Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 452,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $321,557.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard Stewart, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,441.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,710,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,667 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Sequential Brands Group in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sequential Brands Group in the second quarter worth about $1,118,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Sequential Brands Group by 32.0% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,316,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sequential Brands Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,363 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Sequential Brands Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,580,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 198,105 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sequential Brands Group

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, Joe's Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequential Brands Group (SQBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequential Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequential Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.