Sharon Mates Sells 6,604 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sharon Mates sold 6,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $82,087.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,802,998.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 4th, Sharon Mates sold 45,598 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $522,097.10.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $193,831.02.

Shares of ITCI opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $650.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,943,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,580,000 after purchasing an additional 69,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,943,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,580,000 after purchasing an additional 69,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,243,000 after purchasing an additional 133,324 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,813,000 after acquiring an additional 63,168 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITCI has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

