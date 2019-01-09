Shaw Communications Inc (SJR.B) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at C$25.63 on Wednesday. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of C$24.31 and a 12-month high of C$30.44.

SJR.B has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Cormark increased their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$30.25 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.10.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

