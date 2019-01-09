Shearwater Group (SWG) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Shearwater Group PLC (LON:SWG) dropped 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.93 ($0.04). Approximately 1,182,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 654,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

In related news, insider Phil Higgins purchased 2,500,000 shares of Shearwater Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($98,000.78).

Shearwater Group PLC provides digital resilience solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, software and services. It offers multifactor authentication software solutions, and identity and access management security solutions; digital, operational, and regulatory solutions and services; enterprise grade security for small to medium sized businesses; and information, network, and application security solutions, as well as cyber essentials advisory, training, and outsourced IT services.

