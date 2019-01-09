Shoe Zone PLC (LON:SHOE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Shoe Zone’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shoe Zone stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 201.50 ($2.63). The stock had a trading volume of 88,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,416. Shoe Zone has a one year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a one year high of GBX 192 ($2.51).

Get Shoe Zone alerts:

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Shoe Zone in a report on Wednesday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Shoe Zone PLC (SHOE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 16” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/shoe-zone-plc-shoe-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-16.html.

Shoe Zone Company Profile

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Zone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.