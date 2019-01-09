Shoe Zone PLC (SHOE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 16

Shoe Zone PLC (LON:SHOE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Shoe Zone’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shoe Zone stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 201.50 ($2.63). The stock had a trading volume of 88,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,416. Shoe Zone has a one year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a one year high of GBX 192 ($2.51).
Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Shoe Zone in a report on Wednesday.
Shoe Zone Company Profile
Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Zone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.