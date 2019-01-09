Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Greene King (GNK)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Greene King (LON:GNK) in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Greene King in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Greene King in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Greene King in a report on Monday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Greene King in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Greene King from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 574.44 ($7.51).

LON GNK traded up GBX 40.40 ($0.53) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 593.60 ($7.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,000. Greene King has a twelve month low of GBX 479.86 ($6.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 768 ($10.04).

Greene King (LON:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported GBX 33.10 ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

About Greene King

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

