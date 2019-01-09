Siemens (SIE) Given a €115.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) received a €115.00 ($133.72) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €134.00 ($155.81) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup set a €137.00 ($159.30) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €125.70 ($146.16).

SIE opened at €98.70 ($114.77) on Wednesday. Siemens has a 12 month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12 month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

