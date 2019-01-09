Silence Therapeutics (SLN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of SLN stock opened at GBX 54.40 ($0.71) on Monday. Silence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of GBX 71.88 ($0.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.75 ($3.33).

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

