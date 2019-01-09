Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBGI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

NASDAQ:SBGI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 265,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,649. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.35. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $766.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.56 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,812,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,435,000 after purchasing an additional 688,400 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,565,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,756,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,484,000 after purchasing an additional 444,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,215,000 after purchasing an additional 443,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,050,000 after purchasing an additional 428,698 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.