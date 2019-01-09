SIX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $119,565.00 (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, SIX has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One SIX token can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, Coinsuper and Liquid. SIX has a market cap of $3.14 million and $119,565.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025174 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.02164121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00168293 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00234730 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024863 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025000 BTC.

SIX Token Profile

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&&. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork. SIX’s official website is six.network.

Buying and Selling SIX

SIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

