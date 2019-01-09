Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SVKEF) Expected to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Pillai expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments.

