Skechers USA (SKX) Stock Price Up 5%

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) rose 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.51 and last traded at $24.25. Approximately 2,134,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,207,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

SKX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut shares of Skechers USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Skechers USA to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.62.

The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Skechers USA had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 75,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $2,214,446.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 593,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,372,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,107,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $393,355,000 after acquiring an additional 244,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,745,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,049,000 after acquiring an additional 239,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,745,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,049,000 after acquiring an additional 239,133 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 335.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,604,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087,296 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 20.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,280,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,481,000 after acquiring an additional 908,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

