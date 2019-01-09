SKY (SKYAY) and CBS (CBS.A) Financial Contrast

SKY (OTCMKTS:SKYAY) and CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of SKY shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of CBS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of CBS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SKY has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBS has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SKY and CBS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SKY $18.50 billion 2.01 $1.10 billion $3.64 23.95 CBS $13.69 billion 1.32 $357.00 million N/A N/A

SKY has higher revenue and earnings than CBS.

Profitability

This table compares SKY and CBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SKY N/A N/A N/A CBS 9.42% 86.51% 9.02%

Dividends

SKY pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. CBS pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. SKY pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SKY and CBS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SKY 0 4 1 0 2.20 CBS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CBS beats SKY on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SKY

Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets. It also sells set-top boxes, mobile handsets, and tablets, as well as provides installation services. Sky plc serves 23 million residential and commercial customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Germany, and Austria. The company was formerly known as British Sky Broadcasting Group plc and changed its name to Sky plc in November 2014. Sky plc was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Isleworth, the United Kingdom. Sky plc is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

About CBS

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks segment comprises Showtime Networks, which operates its subscription program services, Showtime, The Movie Channel, and Flix. The Publishing segment comprises Simon & Schuster, which publishes and distributes consumer books under imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner and Gallery Books. The Local Media segment comprises CBS TV Stations, it owns 30 broadcast TV stations; and CBS Local Digital Media. Its businesses span the media and entertainment industries, including the CBS TV Network, cable networks and content production and distribution.

