SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) Shares Bought by Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the period. SkyWest accounts for 1.7% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $22,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 11.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 36,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,979,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after buying an additional 470,480 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 26.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,724,000 after buying an additional 148,199 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on SkyWest from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

SKYW stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,220. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.75. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.38 and a 52-week high of $65.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. SkyWest had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.66%.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

