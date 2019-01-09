Smart Global (SGH) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-$0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $310-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.22 million.Smart Global also updated its Q2 2019 guidance to $0.73-0.77 EPS.

Smart Global stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $675.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.04. Smart Global has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $56.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.23 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 92.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smart Global will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Smart Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Smart Global from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Smart Global from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.17.

In related news, VP Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $218,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 39,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $1,253,340.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,318 shares of company stock valued at $8,929,110. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

