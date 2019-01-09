Software (SOW) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Software (ETR:SOW) has been assigned a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.79 ($49.76).

Shares of ETR:SOW opened at €32.43 ($37.71) on Monday. Software has a fifty-two week low of €34.53 ($40.15) and a fifty-two week high of €49.80 ($57.91).

About Software

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

