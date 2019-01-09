Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.92 and last traded at $35.01. 1,147,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 890,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley set a $60.00 price target on Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of -0.08.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,910,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,943,000 after buying an additional 332,393 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 298.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 65.5% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 32,386 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,910,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,943,000 after purchasing an additional 332,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 20.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

