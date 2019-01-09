Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Netflix (NFLX) Share Price

Media headlines about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a news sentiment score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Netflix’s ranking:

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $320.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $206.91 and a fifty-two week high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 105,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.75, for a total transaction of $34,804,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,804,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $113,729.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,014 shares of company stock worth $84,642,560. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

