Sonic (SONC) and Dine Brands Global (DIN) Head to Head Analysis

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) and Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of Sonic shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Sonic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Dine Brands Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic and Dine Brands Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic 16.81% -21.64% 10.39% Dine Brands Global 19.41% -40.87% 4.88%

Dividends

Sonic pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Dine Brands Global pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sonic pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dine Brands Global pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sonic has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Dine Brands Global has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Sonic has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dine Brands Global has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonic and Dine Brands Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic $423.59 million 3.66 $71.20 million $1.49 29.19 Dine Brands Global $604.82 million 2.24 -$330.53 million $4.15 18.46

Sonic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dine Brands Global. Dine Brands Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sonic and Dine Brands Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic 0 11 1 0 2.08 Dine Brands Global 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sonic currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.92%. Dine Brands Global has a consensus price target of $111.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.54%. Given Dine Brands Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dine Brands Global is more favorable than Sonic.

Summary

Sonic beats Dine Brands Global on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonic Company Profile

Sonic Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a chain of drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2018, the company operated 3,606 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, including 3,427 Drive-Ins owned and operated by franchisees; and 179 Drive-Ins owned and operated by the company. The company also owns and leases 162 properties; and sublease 48 properties to franchisees and other parties. Sonic Corp. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. Its Applebee's restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 1,936 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,786 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. It is also involved in the lease or sublease of 693 IHOP franchised restaurants and 1 Applebee's franchised restaurant. The company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

