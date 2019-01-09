Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $103.00 target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

NASDAQ ONCE opened at $44.53 on Monday. Spark Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $96.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.22). Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 127.82%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 463.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spark Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,536,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,206,000 after acquiring an additional 142,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,031,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,344,000 after acquiring an additional 161,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,823,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,005,000 after acquiring an additional 67,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,005,000 after acquiring an additional 67,846 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 37.5% in the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 876,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,562,000 after acquiring an additional 239,143 shares during the period.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

