Spartan Motors (SPAR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPAR. ValuEngine downgraded Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 target price on Spartan Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Spartan Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Spartan Motors from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

Shares of Spartan Motors stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. Spartan Motors has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $271.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spartan Motors will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dominic A. Romeo acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,390.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,938.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 89,000 shares of company stock worth $658,380 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Spartan Motors by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 43,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spartan Motors by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Spartan Motors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Spartan Motors by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spartan Motors by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 46,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.