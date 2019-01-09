SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) Shares Sold by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises about 2.5% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 89,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 85,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 76,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QEFA traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $58.70. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,544. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.8773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 3.17%.

