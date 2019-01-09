Spectrum Brands (SPB) & Sono-Tek (SOTK) Head to Head Analysis

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Spectrum Brands and Sono-Tek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 6 7 0 2.54 Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus price target of $90.30, indicating a potential upside of 85.42%. Given Spectrum Brands’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands 23.26% -2.43% -0.45% Sono-Tek 3.31% 4.49% 3.21%

Dividends

Spectrum Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Sono-Tek does not pay a dividend. Spectrum Brands pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spectrum Brands has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Sono-Tek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $3.15 billion 0.83 $768.30 million $3.54 13.76 Sono-Tek $11.01 million 3.97 $360,000.00 N/A N/A

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Sono-Tek on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products. The company offers its products under a portfolio of brands, including Rayovac, VARTA, Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, National Hardware, Pfister, Remington, George Foreman, Black + Decker, Tetra, Marineland, GloFish, Nature's Miracle, Dingo, 8-in-1, FURminator, IAMS and Eukanuba, Healthy-Hide, Digest-eeze, DreamBone, SmartBones, Littermaid, Spectracide, Cutter, Repel, Hot Shot, Black Flag, Liquid Fence, Armor All, STP, and A/C PRO. It sells its products through various trade channels, including retailers, wholesalers and distributors, hearing aid professionals, construction companies, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company was formerly known as HRG Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. in July 2018. The company is based in Middleton, Wisconsin.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. Its products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. The company markets and distributes its products through independent distributors, sales representatives, sales representative companies. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, New York.

