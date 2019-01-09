Spence Asset Management Acquires 1,336 Shares of Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises about 3.1% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $648,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global Payments by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,192,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,905,000 after acquiring an additional 93,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global Payments by 184.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,564,000 after acquiring an additional 297,842 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Global Payments by 16.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,204,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $306,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,641,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $76,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,624,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $745,541 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.70.

NYSE GPN traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $109.49. The company had a trading volume of 399,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $129.25.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $857.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

