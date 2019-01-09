Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

SPRO has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 target price on Spero Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 target price on Spero Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $116.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.04. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 1,402.91%. The company had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,383,000. Aquilo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,112,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 284.8% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 540,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 264.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 455,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 330,580 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 264.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 330,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; and SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

