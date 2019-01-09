Splunk (SPLK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPLK. Wedbush lowered their price target on Splunk from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Splunk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Splunk to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.59.

SPLK opened at $115.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.85 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Splunk has a one year low of $82.63 and a one year high of $130.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $480.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark T. Carges sold 4,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $458,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Morgan sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $372,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,339.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,682 shares of company stock worth $3,607,663 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,476,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,508,569,000 after buying an additional 37,885 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,122,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $377,486,000 after buying an additional 219,247 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $157,789,000 after buying an additional 54,789 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,565,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $189,307,000 after buying an additional 1,011,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199,947 shares of the software company’s stock worth $145,086,000 after buying an additional 124,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions. Its software solutions include cloud services, enterprise security, application delivery, big data, business analytics, and information technology operations and log management. The company was founded by Erik M. Swan, Michael J.

