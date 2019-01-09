Spruce House Partnership Lp Acquires 100,000 Shares of Carvana Co (CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.71 per share, with a total value of $2,971,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Spruce House Partnership Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 17th, Spruce House Partnership Lp bought 205,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $6,734,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 19th, Spruce House Partnership Lp bought 630,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $21,319,200.00.

Carvana stock opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 2.71. Carvana Co has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $72.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.09 million. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 35.13% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 137.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,335,000 after purchasing an additional 902,271 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $35,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,621,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,909,000 after purchasing an additional 768,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,909,000 after purchasing an additional 768,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,169,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,087,000 after purchasing an additional 758,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Carvana from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Carvana from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

