SSR Mining (SSRM) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.57

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 76733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Several research analysts have commented on SSRM shares. BidaskClub raised SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Scotiabank raised SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SSR Mining from $11.75 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Howard Weil upgraded SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of -0.57.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in SSR Mining by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,878,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,071,000 after purchasing an additional 109,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SSR Mining by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,071,000 after purchasing an additional 109,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SSR Mining by 80.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,231,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 549,539 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the third quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SSR Mining by 214.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 42,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

