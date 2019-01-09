Standard Chartered (STAN) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STAN. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 730.31 ($9.54).

LON STAN opened at GBX 613 ($8.01) on Monday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 678.80 ($8.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 864.20 ($11.29).

In related news, insider Bill Winters purchased 140,000 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 576 ($7.53) per share, with a total value of £806,400 ($1,053,704.43). Also, insider José Viñals purchased 10,000 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 582 ($7.60) per share, for a total transaction of £58,200 ($76,048.61).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking products and services in the Greater China and North Asia, ASEAN and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and Europe and America. The company operates in four segments: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking.

