Stanley Gibbons Group (SGI) Trading Up 9.7%

Stanley Gibbons Group PLC (LON:SGI)’s share price was up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.25 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.06). Approximately 235,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 412,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.88 ($0.05).

About Stanley Gibbons Group (LON:SGI)

The Stanley Gibbons Group plc is engaged in trading in collectibles; dealing in antiques and works of art, auctioneering; the development and operation of collectible Websites, philatelic publishing, mail order, retailing, and the manufacture of philatelic accessories. The Company’s segments include Investments, Philatelic, Publishing and Coins & Medals.

