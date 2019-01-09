Status Market Capitalization Tops $72.12 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Status has a total market capitalization of $72.12 million and $11.26 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatecoin, DragonEX, Binance and Ovis. In the last seven days, Status has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003097 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.17 or 0.02149868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00162782 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00228688 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024764 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000120 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024906 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Bancor Network, OKEx, Radar Relay, Upbit, Cobinhood, Huobi, IDAX, IDEX, IDCM, Koinex, ChaoEX, Gatecoin, OTCBTC, Binance, Bithumb, Poloniex, OOOBTC, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Neraex, Bittrex, ZB.COM, DDEX, DEx.top, Liqui, Kyber Network, Tidex, TOPBTC, Livecoin, CoinTiger, LATOKEN, GOPAX, Gate.io, BigONE, DragonEX, ABCC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

