Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Wendys (WEN) to Hold

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

Get Wendys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Wendys has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $18.68.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.55 million during the quarter. Wendys had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 23.36%. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wendys news, COO Robert D. Wright sold 28,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $503,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,467 shares in the company, valued at $861,743.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Wendys in the second quarter valued at $31,887,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 362.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,386,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after buying an additional 1,086,386 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 63.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,120,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after buying an additional 819,826 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 114.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,855,000 after buying an additional 775,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,211,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,863,000 after buying an additional 652,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts and kids meals.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.