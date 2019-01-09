STMicroelectronics (STM) Shares Gap Up to $12.60

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.26, but opened at $12.60. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 2366358 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on STM shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Baader Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.48.

The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.54.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at $125,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $378,000. 3.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

