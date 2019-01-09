Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 9th (ACSO, AUTO, AVST, BA, BATS, BBOX, BRK, CBP, CEY, ELM)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 9th:

Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO). They issued a hold rating and a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock.

Avast (LON:AVST) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a GBX 634 ($8.28) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 635 ($8.30).

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Centamin (LON:CEY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector performer rating.

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

First Derivatives (LON:FDP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,400 ($18.29).

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 290 ($3.79).

Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Just Eat (LON:JE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Kier Group (LON:KIE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on the stock.

MC Mining (LON:MCM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 290 ($3.79).

Mothercare (LON:MTC) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.

Medicx Fund (LON:MXF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Neon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engaged in developing neoantigen-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer by directing the immune system. The company’s product pipeline consists of NEO-PV-01, NEO-PTC-01 and NEO-SV-01 which are in clinical stage. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and pain primarily in Italy and internationally. Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA is headquartered in Bresso, Italy. “

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

President Energy (LON:PPC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Renold (LON:RNO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Ted Baker (LON:TED) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) was downgraded by analysts at Davy Research to an underperform rating.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

U and I Group (LON:UAI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

UNITE Group (LON:UTG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

UNITE Group (LON:UTG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Wincanton (LON:WIN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Majestic Wine (LON:WINE) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a hold rating.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

