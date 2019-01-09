Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Ascendis Pharma A/S Put Options (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 698 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 put options.

Shares of ASND opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.86. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $76.99.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 38,569.44% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.1% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,413,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 24.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,152,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,230,000 after purchasing an additional 812,468 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 19,039 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 703,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,821,000 after purchasing an additional 63,540 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 591,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,942,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

