Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Expeditors International of Washington Call Options (EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 5,131 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 8,597% compared to the typical volume of 59 call options.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $59.10 and a 1-year high of $78.16.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 36.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 target price on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $174,671.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,772. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,187,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

