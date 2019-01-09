Stoneridge’s (SRI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research set a $32.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Barrington Research set a $50.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

SRI stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $730.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.36 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stoneridge will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth $5,797,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 23.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 34.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 27.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 30,659 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 108.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 144,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 75,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.