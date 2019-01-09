Store Capital Corp (STOR) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital in the second quarter worth $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Store Capital in the second quarter worth $151,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Store Capital in the third quarter worth $166,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Store Capital by 69.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Store Capital in the third quarter worth $202,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STOR opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. Store Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Store Capital had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.19%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $88,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,714.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Store Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,206 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

