Strategic Education (STRA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Strategic Education to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

STRA opened at $109.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $80.75 and a twelve month high of $154.89.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The health services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. Strategic Education had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd A. Milano acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.53 per share, for a total transaction of $34,308.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,585.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Kevin Gilligan sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $441,911.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,194,986.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,850 shares of company stock worth $5,085,545. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education by 113.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $432,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education by 100.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,184,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $299,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Strategic Education by 100.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,184,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $299,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,853 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 655.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 946,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $129,674,000 after purchasing an additional 821,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Strategic Education by 314,542.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 459,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 459,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

