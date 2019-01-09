SunTrust Banks Reaffirms Buy Rating for American Renal Associates (ARA)

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Renal Associates from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Renal Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

NYSE ARA traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. 5,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,320. The company has a market capitalization of $371.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. American Renal Associates has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $24.07.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.15 million. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 22.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Renal Associates will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in American Renal Associates by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Renal Associates by 23.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 33,068 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 31.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in American Renal Associates by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 133,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 1,867.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 19,648 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

