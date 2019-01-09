SunTrust Banks (STI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SunTrust has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Also, earnings estimates have been going upward ahead of the company’s fourth quarter 2018 results. Higher interest rates, rise in loan demand, lower tax rates, strong asset quality and initiatives to control costs will continue to support the company’s profitability. The company’s shares have slightly underperformed the industry over the past year. While slowdown in mortgage business and significant exposure to risky loans remain primary concerns, the company’s enhanced capital deployment plan reflects robust liquidity position.”

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Edward Jones raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $75.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SunTrust Banks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.08.

Shares of STI stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. SunTrust Banks has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. SunTrust Banks’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 117.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunTrust Banks (STI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.