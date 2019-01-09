SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) – SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.92 million.

ACBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $459.50 million, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 157.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 45,761 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 138.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 220,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 127,949 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

