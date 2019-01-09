sUSD (SUSD) Price Up 1% This Week

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One sUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00024287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $1,498.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003135 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.02164562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00161618 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00228168 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024776 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024881 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 1,151,445 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

