SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,039,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 234,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,525,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,028,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,800,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,481,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,750 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.73, for a total value of $419,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,384,421.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 620 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total transaction of $148,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,868.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.24.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $207.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $177.70 and a fifty-two week high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $703.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.51 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

