Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SYKE. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

SYKE opened at $27.06 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $399.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, VP James T. Holder sold 2,500 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $68,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,895.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,695,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,671,000 after acquiring an additional 211,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,510,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,516,000 after acquiring an additional 50,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,510,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,516,000 after acquiring an additional 50,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,580,000 after acquiring an additional 46,678 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

