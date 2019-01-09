Takeaway.com (TKWY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Takeaway.com (AMS: TKWY) recently:

1/7/2019 – Takeaway.com was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2019 – Takeaway.com was given a new €70.30 ($81.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2019 – Takeaway.com had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

1/2/2019 – Takeaway.com was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/2/2019 – Takeaway.com was given a new €68.00 ($79.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/27/2018 – Takeaway.com was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/27/2018 – Takeaway.com was given a new €68.00 ($79.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2018 – Takeaway.com was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/21/2018 – Takeaway.com was given a new €68.00 ($79.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2018 – Takeaway.com was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2018 – Takeaway.com was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Takeaway.com was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Takeaway.com was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

