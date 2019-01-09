Takkt Ag (TTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €19.53 ($22.71).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTK shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Takkt in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Commerzbank set a €16.60 ($19.30) price target on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Warburg Research set a €21.60 ($25.12) price target on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th.

ETR TTK opened at €14.30 ($16.63) on Wednesday. Takkt has a 12 month low of €17.30 ($20.12) and a 12 month high of €23.10 ($26.86).

About Takkt

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters, bread baskets, and table decorations, as well as plates and cutlery for the food service and retail industries.

