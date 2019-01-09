TAL Education Group (TAL) Shares Gap Up to $26.52

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.60, but opened at $26.52. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $27.06, with a volume of 1160687 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TAL. Nomura cut their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.76 and a beta of -0.13.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $699.78 million during the quarter. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,394,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662,071 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 123.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,831,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882,800 shares during the last quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 758.5% during the third quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,746,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,806 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,102,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at $46,618,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

